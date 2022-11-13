with videoA major fire has been raging in an apartment complex in Amsterdam since this morning. Part of the complex has since collapsed. The police have taken someone in for questioning because “arson is being taken into account,” said a spokesman for the fire service.



Nov 13 2022

Earlier, the fire service reported that one person had been injured and taken to hospital, but that turned out to be a misunderstanding, the spokesperson said. Six people were checked on the spot by ambulance personnel because they had inhaled smoke, but no one had to go to hospital. All residents have now been evacuated.

The fire, which is not yet under control, releases a lot of smoke, which can be seen in the area. The fire brigade advises local residents to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off the ventilation. According to the spokesperson, many vehicles were used, including from the Kennemerland fire brigade, to extinguish the fire. An air ambulance was also called in. See also German hiker crashes in Alps and dies - body only found in the dark

Young refugees

The fire broke out on Voetbalstraat in Slotervaart. There is the so-called Startblok Riekerhaven, a housing project intended for young refugees who have just received a residence permit (status holders) and young people from the Netherlands. The complex consists of container homes. The fire started in one home on the second floor and then spread to other homes.

The entire complex has been evacuated. For the time being, the residents are not taken care of, but this will be arranged as soon as possible, according to the spokesman for the fire brigade. It is not yet clear how many residents are involved.

