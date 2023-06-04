In Amsterdam, a fire started on Saturday in an apartment building on Joan Muyskenweg. That reports the fire brigade of Amsterdam. Due to the smoke development associated with the raging fire, the Amstel junction, where the A2 and A10 motorways converge, was closed as a precaution. According to broadcaster AT5 go around the Enter buildinga complex consisting of 191 apartments spread over two residential blocks

Nothing is known yet about possible victims or about the cause. Dozens of residents would currently be taken care of in a nearby hotel, the fire service reports. He speaks of “significant damage” to several homes. People affected by the smoke are asked to close windows and doors as a precaution.

The fire, which broke out around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, is believed to have started on the top floor of the building and quickly spread to other homes. Several apartments are now on fire. Residents were evacuated from the buildings by the fire brigade, which is present en masse. The fire service reported around half past nine that the fire and the smoke development are decreasing. It called on residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors as a precaution.