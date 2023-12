A fire in a textile factory on Rua Itaperima, in the Água Rasa neighborhood, east of São Paulo, has mobilized Fire Department teams since 9 pm this Sunday, 24th, Christmas Eve. Still on the morning of this Monday, the 25th, teams were working at the site to contain the flames.

According to the Fire Department, there are no reports of casualties, but the factory structure has collapsed and fire extinguishing operations are still ongoing.



