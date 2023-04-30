Firefighters were called on Saturday night, the 29th, to extinguish a fire at a factory in the Belém neighborhood, on the east side of São Paulo. According to the corporation, 16 vehicles were moved to the place, where there was a lot of fire.

No casualties were reported.

The property hit by the flames is located at the intersection of Lopes Coutinho and 21 de Abril streets.

The causes of the fire are yet to be determined.

