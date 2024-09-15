Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/15/2024 – 14:59

A large fire has been raging in Brasília National Park since late morning this Sunday (15). According to the Federal District Fire Department, the incident was received at 11:24 am. Seven trucks and a fixed-wing aircraft are being used to fight the flames.

According to firefighters, it is not yet possible to estimate the area affected. The corporation, however, confirmed that the fire is large. Videos on social media show that the flames started near the Estrada Parque Indústria e Abastecimento (Epia), between Granja do Torto and Água Mineral.

The last major fire in Brasília National Park was recorded in 2022. At the time, the fire consumed 7,700 hectares, equivalent to 20% of the area. The flames reached close to the Santa Maria reservoir, the second largest in the Federal District and which supplies water to Plano Piloto, the central area of ​​Brasília.

A week ago, the Federal District registered a major fire in the Brasília National Forest (Flona). In five days, the flames consumed 2,586 hectares, equivalent to 45.85% of the conservation unit. According to the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), it was the worst fire in the area in the last ten years.

*Article has been changed for update