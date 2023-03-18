It is not yet clear how the fire started. No one was in the building when firefighters arrived.

Yin Yang was a busy erotic sauna club until it was closed by the mayor of Roermond in 2016 after a major police raid. Initially because drugs were found in the building of the sex club, later because the operating license had expired, according to De Limburger.

On the website of Yin Yang you can read that behind the scenes work is being done on a reopening.

