A video of a warehouse on fire in Vladivostok appeared on the network

A major fire at a warehouse in Vladivostok was caught on video. Post posted Telegram-SHOT channel.

In the video that appeared on the network, you can see how powerful clouds of gray smoke rise into the sky.

In Vladivostok on Saturday, December 17, a powerful fire began. “According to operational data, today at 13:30 Moscow time, the fire and rescue service received a message about a fire in a warehouse building on Karernaya Street in the city of Vladivostok. Firefighters were immediately sent to the scene of the fire, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement in the region.

At the time of the arrival of firefighters, the fire spread area was about 1.1 thousand square meters. The fire engulfed the roof and walls of the warehouse. The roof of the building collapsed.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 42 personnel are working at the scene. 12 units of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing.