Organizers of major festivals, like theaters and pop venues, are struggling with significant staff shortages. Some of the employees have left the industry in the past two years and have not come back. Festivals speak of ‘a big challenge’.

The shortage of personnel is an important theme for the organization of Lowlands and Down The Rabbit Hole this year. “Many freelancers work in our industry and they were forced to look for other work during the corona crisis because there were no festivals. They now have another job and we notice that,” spokesperson Bente Bollmann told ANP about the exodus in the event sector. This concerns technicians and security guards, but also medical staff or people behind the bar.

The industry has set up a special website to recruit people. Vacancies for side jobs, flexible jobs and permanent positions are then shared. Bollmann notices that there is 'quite a lot of enthusiasm' for working at a festival, but that it nevertheless remains a concern. The organization of Lowlands, which will be held in August, is currently on schedule with the recruitment. ,,We do expect that it will be fine, but we certainly still need to add people. It requires more attention than previous years." What makes it even more difficult is that this year even more staff is needed than in previous years. Partly because events are catching up, partly because organizers want to fill the financial gap of recent years with additional events.

Need more staff than other years

Pinkpop, which takes place in mid-June, is also having trouble finding enough staff. The organization notices this especially on the part of the suppliers. “We have traditionally worked with (semi) volunteers from the area who come back to work with us every year, especially behind the bar. Fortunately, we can now count on that again,” said spokesman Niek Murray. “But when it comes to construction personnel or security guards, it is a challenge for us.”

Because fewer people are available for the construction of the festival, Pinkpop has chosen to start early. Last Monday the first pole of the famous pink festival tent went into the ground. Five weeks earlier than usual. ,,Fortunately, we have good contact with the owner of the festival site and we were allowed to start a few weeks earlier. It will be fine, but it will be a big job."

Murray also thinks that the staff shortage could have consequences for visitors to the festival in Landgraaf. “Of course we try to make sure that they notice as little as possible. But the queues at the entrance may be a little longer.”

