Large fan base in Germany



NFL game in Munich is set – Seahawks meet the Bucs



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Seattle in Munich.

Photo: AFP/OCTAVIO JONES





Munich The NFL has announced which team will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first NFL game in Germany: it’s the Seattle Seahawks.







Football star Tom Brady meets the Seattle Seahawks with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 13 in Munich. The NFL announced this on Twitter on Wednesday. It will be the first game of the National Football League (NFL) in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Superbowl with quarterback superstar Brady in 2021.

DK Metcalf stands out for the Seattle Seahawks. The 24-year-old wide receiver was picked by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 draft. “The fans in this country get the unique opportunity to see two of the most popular and successful NFL teams in recent years,” said Alexander Steinforth, NFL General Manager for Germany. “Today’s announcement is very special news for the huge Seahawks fan base in Germany.” The duel will be held in Munich’s Allianz Arena.

(dör/dpa/SID)