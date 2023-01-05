Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Can hardly believe their luck: The Molitors in a pink frenzy. © Instagram/modernfarmhousefamily (photomontage BW24)

Sarah and Tim Molitor from the USA are already parents to six boys. With her current pregnancy, the mother was again expecting a male offspring – and is surprised at her baby’s gender reveal.

USA – Life in a large family can be beautiful, but sometimes very turbulent. Especially when the offspring consists of six small, energetic boys. Sarah Molitor can sing a song about it. Together with her husband Tim, she founded the lifestyle brand “Modern Farmhouse Family” – and markets her extended family life on Instagram. If you scroll through their feed, you will get insights into the photo album of the family of eight, who always seem full of energy and share travels, activities together and happy moments.

Whether in a close embrace with their parents, in a partner look or in pajamas: the six blond boys are always part of the party and fill the Instagram channel with life. Now another family member is on the way. In a new video, pregnant Sarah Molitor reveals the baby’s gender – and the family is over the moon.

Gender reveal party at the Molitors: instead of blue confetti, it’s raining pink confetti for the first time

By the time of the Gender Reveal Party, the Molitors assumed they were going to have another boy. “Tim and I expected baby number seven to be a boy and we were excited at the thought,” Sarah Molitor wrote on Instagram. “Right before the confetti fell, our hearts were just ready and waiting for another boy.” As can be seen in the accompanying video, the color of the paper shreds that burst from the confetti bomb then caused a surprise. Instead of blue, it rained pink snippets in the Molitors’ living room.

Overwhelmed by her emotions, Sarah Molitor begins to cry in the video, sinks to her knees and hugs her sons and husband while the children run around excitedly. “There was the realization that I’m not just a boy mom anymore and that I will never be like that again,” says Molitor of her reaction. “Then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m having a girl.’ Tim and I are honored to have raised six boys to be great men and to now have the privilege of raising a girl alongside them.”

Sarah Molitor: With baby number seven, she gave up the usual routine

As opposed to Sarah Molitor Good Morning America explained she didn’t see “even a 1 percent chance” of having a girl. As this pregnancy would be her last, she persuaded her husband to forego the usual routine of finding out the baby’s sex himself from the doctor and then telling their sons together – as they had done with every previous pregnancy.

The Molitors’ message caused numerous enthusiastic reactions on Instagram. More than 2.4 million users gave the clip a like (as of January 5, 4:28 p.m.) and congratulations are collected in the comment column. “I watched the movie about six times and cried every time,” writes one user. “Congratulations!” Other users also write that they burst into tears at the sight of the happy family and are happy with the Molitors.

Gender Reveal Parties: Between colorful ecstasy and criticism

Gender reveal parties like the Molitors’ have been on the rise in recent years, especially in America. Again and again, however, the cheerful gender proclamations are met with criticism. So For example, a couple who colored a waterfall for a gender reveal party recently received a shitstorm. The fact that parents express stereotypical expectations even before the birth of a child is also viewed critically.

Despite all the criticism of the practice, the video must have been a hit for the Molitor family from an economic point of view. The enormous reach that they, as family bloggers, have achieved with the clip should earn them a few dollars. Even before she was born, the prospective daughter made a contribution to the family fund through her sheer existence. Soon it will probably be for them too: Welcome to the beautiful new Insta world.