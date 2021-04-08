In the Magadan region, members of large families refuse free smoke detectors. For the first time, about 6 million rubles were allocated from the regional budget for the installation of autonomous fire modules with GSM notifications in homes, but only 86 families agreed.

As writes IA MagadanMedia, parents have to be persuaded to secure their apartments from fires, but they refuse because of the habit of smoking or unwillingness to damage the walls of the house.

According to Nadezhda Dmitrienko, head of the sector for juvenile affairs and protection of their rights, the Magadan mayor’s office, a database of 947 low-income families with many children, 200 families in a socially dangerous situation and 256 families in care was analyzed. From this list, only 86 families have agreed to install a smoke detector.

In turn, the mayor of Magadan, Yuri Grishan, noted that the administration has no right to force anyone to install sensors, but convincing is still worth a try. He suggested choosing the most dangerous zone in apartments, for example, a children’s bedroom, and in dormitories where mothers with many children live, indicate a corridor as an installation zone.

In December 2020, a major fire was reported in a residential building in Magadan. Five people were saved. A two-room apartment located on the first floor was on fire. The area of ​​the fire was 52 sq. m. There were no dead or injured.