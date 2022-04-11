Renta’s campaign has begun. Many Spaniards have presented or will present their declaration over the next few weeks. Large families have some tax advantages when filing the Income Tax return. In addition, there are deductions in some autonomous communities that are added to the state deductions aimed at reducing the taxation of those taxpayers with more family responsibilities, as is the case of large families.

It is considered a large family, as a general rule, those with more than three childrenalthough there are other situations in which we can access this deduction:

It can include children in income up to 25 years provided that they do not have income of more than 8,000 euros and do not file the personal income tax return on their own with income of more than 1,600 euros. If they prove a disability greater than 33%, it can be added to children from the age of 25.

In the event that two people are entitled to the deduction for the same family, the amount will be divided between two. The incompatibilities are:

It applies whether the spread rate is positive, negative or zero. It can be done effectively:

The amount of the state deduction for a large family is applied in box 660. In the event that you receive the advance payment of the deduction for a large family, you will have to mark the amounts in box 661.

List of deductions for large families by CCAA Deductions for large families in Andalusia (box 816) General category: 200 euros.

Special category: 400 euros. Requirements: the sum of the general tax bases and savings must not exceed 19,000 euros in individual taxation and 24,000 euros in joint taxation. If one of the spouses is not entitled to apply the deduction because they have a taxable base of more than 19,000 euros in individual taxation or because they reside in another Autonomous Community, the other may fully deduct the amount of the corresponding deduction (200/400 euros) . Deductions for large families in Asturias (box 891) General category: 505 euros.

Special category: 1,010 euros. Requirements: the sum of the general tax bases and the savings must not exceed 25,009 euros in individual taxation and 35,240 euros in joint taxation. Deductions for large families in the Balearic Islands (box 907) For the lease of a habitual residence, a deduction of 15% of the amounts paid is applied, up to a maximum of €400, for people, the father or parents who live with the child or children subject to parental authority and who are part of a large family. Deductions for large families in the Canary Islands (box 925) General category: €450 (up to €1,000 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%).

Special category: €600 (up to €1,100 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%). This deduction is compatible with the "Birth or adoption of children" deduction. Deductions for large families in Castilla-La Mancha (box 963) General category: €200 (up to €300 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%).

Special category: €400 (up to €900 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%). Requirements: the sum of the general tax bases and the savings must not exceed 27,000 euros in individual taxation and 36,000 euros in joint taxation. Deductions for large families in Castilla y León (box 985) Deduction of 500 euros, in general, for having the status of a large family on the last day of the tax period (normally, December 31). This amount increases up to 1,000 euros when any of the spouses or descendants who are computed to quantify the minimum by descendants, have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%. The amount will be increased by 820 euros for each descendant, from the fourth inclusive, to whom the minimum per descendant is applicable. Requirements: the sum of the general tax bases and savings less the personal and family minimum, cannot exceed 18,900 euros in individual taxation and 31,500 euros in joint taxation. Deductions for large families in Galicia (box 1022) General category: €250 (up to €500 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%).

Special category: €400 (up to €800 if any of the spouses or descendants entitled to the family minimum have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 65%). Deductions for large families in the Community of Madrid (box 1045) Although it is not a deduction for a large family, the Community of Madrid applies a deduction of 10% of the amount resulting from reducing the full regional quota in the rest of the applicable regional deductions and the part of state deductions that are applied to said full regional quota. . Requirements: That the taxpayer has two or more descendants that generate in his favor the right to apply the corresponding minimum for descendants established in the regulations governing personal income tax.

That the sum of the general tax bases and the savings is not greater than 24,000 euros. Deductions for large families in the Valencian Community (box 1086) General category: 300 euros.

Special category: 600 euros. Requirements: the sum of the general taxable base and the taxable savings base may not exceed: General: 25,000 euros in an individual declaration or 40,000 euros in a joint declaration.

Special: 30,000 euros in an individual declaration or 50,000 euros in a joint declaration.

