Rosseti Moscow Region has completed the installation of power grids to 400 land plots for large families near the village of Sheino in the urban district of Istra, Moscow Region.

7.5 km of 0.4 kV lines and three transformer substations were installed.

Director of Western Electric Networks (a branch of Rosseti Moscow Region) Dmitry Bitney said that “at present, as part of maintenance and controlled operation, a new mast transformer substation is being inspected to eliminate defects and damage in the future.”

