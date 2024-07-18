Home page World

A large explosion occurred in the city of Tainan in Taiwan. The fire brigade was called out on a major operation that lasted several hours.

Tainan, Taiwan – According to various local media, citing the fire department, a plastic factory exploded in the city of Tainan, Taiwan. Videos from the authorities show a huge fireball rising into the air. The fire department was on site with a large contingent – the fire could not be extinguished for several hours.

Explosion in factory in Taiwan – major fire brigade operation, no casualties

How the Chinese Central News Agency (CNA) reportedthe local fire department received a report at 8:44 a.m. on the morning of July 18 that a fire had broken out at the factory of the Industrial Association Enterprise Company in the Shanshan Industrial Zone. According to taiwannews.com.tw It was apparently a resin factory.

The fire brigade responded CNA initially with 32 fire engines and a crew of 65 people. Shortly afterwards they increased the number to 39 vehicles and 79 people and included drones, firefighting robots, foam chemical vehicles and supply vehicles.

Reporters from CNA The fire department announced that the fire was extinguished more than three hours after it broke out and was under control at 12:02 p.m. The factory employees were immediately evacuated and there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Chemical substances in the factory made extinguishing operations difficult – cause unclear

According to the fire department, CNAthat chemical raw materials such as methanol and toluene were also stored in the factory, making the fire difficult to extinguish. The substances further fueled the fire. The exact cause of the fire is currently being clarified.

Videos from the Tainan Fire Department show the fire in aerial shots:

Videos are shared many times – users worried

Videos from the Tainan Fire Department were also shared on the social media platform Reddit. They show a huge fireball slowly rising into the sky and forming into a massive ball. Everything then disappears in thick, black smoke. People can be seen running away from the explosion site and leaving the area.

In the comments, users are worried. “Hopefully they have enough respirators,” one person says. Another commenter writes with concern: “It’s probably not a good idea to stay, film and breathe in that stuff.” One person also writes: “This is the thickest, darkest smoke I’ve ever seen.” Someone else also analyzes: “Any explosion big enough will result in a mushroom cloud. Still, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near that for a variety of reasons.”

