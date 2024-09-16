COLOGNE. A large explosion has occurred in the center of Cologne, in the Hohenzollernring area, Bild reports. A cleaner was seriously injured in the explosion and is now in hospital. The police say on X that the area is closed and “a major police operation” is underway. The entrance to a nightclub in the center of Cologne was damaged. According to the Faz, there were no injuries. The police have cordoned off the Hohenzollernring, the nightlife area of ​​the city on the Rhine, which is partially closed between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. According to WDR, shortly after 6 a.m. a bomb exploded right next to the Vanity nightclub, knocking down ceiling panels and shattering window panes.

The video

The explosion was not the result of an accident. Video footage from a surveillance camera in the entrance area of ​​the affected building, which ‘Express.de’ obtained, shows a person wearing a hood placing a bag or sack. Then the explosion. According to ‘Express.de’, the explosion struck the entrance area of ​​the ”Vanity Club Cologne”.

The detonation

The explosion in front of the restaurant, which also serves as a nightclub, caused ceiling panels in the entrance area of ​​the building to fall and window panes to shatter. The owner told Bild: “This is terror in Cologne. Someone detonated an explosive device, even though they must have seen that people were there. I estimate that the property damage is worth 100,000 euros.”