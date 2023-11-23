Reuters: three Greek companies stopped transporting oil from the Russian Federation due to sanctions

Three major Greek shipping companies – Minerva Marine, Thenamaris and TMS Tankers – have been refusing to transport Russian oil for the past few weeks. Thus, carriers hope to avoid US sanctions, writes Reuters with reference to traders and fuel shipment data.

Companies actively collaborated with Russia, risking sanctions, but at the same time earning record profits. Greek tankers transported Russian oil and petroleum products until September-October, but in November the carriers rejected all requests for deliveries in this and the following months.

For Russia, the decrease in the number of carriers ready to transport sanctioned fuel to friendly countries is a blow, the agency writes. In particular, the fleet of Greek companies that refused to cooperate with Moscow numbers more than 100 tankers – vessels capable of transporting 2.4 million barrels per day. Moreover, the so-called shadow fleet will not help solve the supply problem, one of the traders concluded.

Tankers involved in transporting Russian oil in violation of the price ceiling have already been subject to new US sanctions. On November 16, sanctions were imposed against the Liberian-flagged vessels Kazan, Ligovsky Prospect and NS Century and their associated trading companies. They were engaged in delivering oil to India, with one of the tankers due to arrive in Vadinar, India, this week.

Against this background, in the second half of November, oil supplies from Russian ports decreased to their lowest level over the past three months. On November 19, 2.7 million barrels of fuel were sent; lower results this year were recorded only on August 20 and June 6.