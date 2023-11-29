With videoThe police found a large drug lab in a warehouse on the grounds of a former demolition company in Overdinkel (Overijssel). The building was searched all afternoon by the Special Interventions Service (DSI). According to a spokesperson, they have made a ‘considerable number’ of arrests. It concerns at least four people.
Michel van Ballegooij
Latest update:
17:19
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Large #drug #lab #Overijssel #police #officers #hospital #number #arrests