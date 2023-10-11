Companies in the large-scale distribution sector recovered pre-pandemic sales levels in 2022, showing strong resistance to the impact of high inflation on the consumption capacity of households in the face of the rising cost of living and, also, to the increase in costs suffered by these companies.

According to data from the employers’ association that brings together firms such as El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Carrefour, Ikea, Fnac or Leroy Merlin, among others, turnover grew by 14.5% to 45,724 million euros, above the retail average. retail.

From the sector they defend that this improvement has come “thanks to the efforts of companies to adapt their product offering, sales channels and operations to a permanent transformation of the market”, in a year in which about 4 visited these businesses every day, 1 million customers, 22% of Spanish households. “In parallel, electronic commerce has continued to gain weight in billing and the number of customers who bought online is already double that before the pandemic,” Anged indicates.

The giants of the sector also defend that they have not passed on to the client the increase in costs experienced in the year, especially as a result of the energy crisis, supply problems and tensions in global supply chains.

«The sharp increase in energy and basic raw materials for food production (up to three digits for cereals, fertilizers, cardboard, glass or plastic) stretched the costs of all value chains to the limit, causing a rise in prices» , they acknowledge. However, they indicate that the average price of the shopping basket of food products grew by 10.5% compared to the 17.5% increase on average in the prices at which distribution buys from the industry.”

That is, they calculate that the distribution has cushioned the increase in the cost of the products that are produced by 6.8 points. Something that, in any case, consumers have not completely noticed, with an increasingly expensive shopping basket.

In this complex environment, Anged companies reached a combined workforce of 229,002 people (not counting franchise networks), 2.5% less than in 2021. And the employers’ association points directly to the effect of the labor reform in the face of this loss of employment. “If the flexibility introduced by the large stores agreement, together with the use of ERTE, allowed companies during Covid to adapt activity to the restrictions, the 2022 labor reform affected employment in a sector with a marked seasonal nature,” they assure in their annual report.