From: Christian Sturgeon

Numerous guests have registered for the funeral service for former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Minister, parliamentary group leader and Bundestag President: Wolfgang Schäuble was one of Germany's greatest politicians. The guest list at his funeral reflects his importance.

Offenburg – Farewell to the architect of German unity: Several hundred people paid tribute to the late CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble at a memorial service in Offenburg, Baden. The service in the Protestant city church was led by the Baden regional bishop Heike Springhart.

Mourning community says goodbye to Wolfgang Schäuble

In addition to Schäuble's wife Ingeborg and his four children, the mourners also included numerous prominent personalities, led by Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Alliance 90/The Greens) and the CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz, both of whom had been announced as speakers in advance. Schäuble's daughter, ARD program director Christine Strobl, also gave a speech. Below is an excerpt from the list of mourners:

Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg

Friedrich Merz, CDU party leader

Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior

Armin Laschet, former CDU leader

Günther Oettinger (CDU), former Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg

Thomas Strobl (CDU), Interior Minister of Baden-Württemberg

Manuel Hagel, CDU state leader

Marco Steffens (CDU), Mayor

Stephan Harbarth, President of the Federal Constitutional Court

Jean-Claude Juncker, former head of government in Luxembourg

Schäuble's coffin was laid out in front of the altar with a black, red and gold flag and federal eagle, flanked by six federal police officers. In front of it was a huge heart with red roses and the inscription “Deine Ingeborg”, next to it a wreath from his family. There were also many wreaths placed in front of the church, including yellow and red flowers, the colors of Baden.

After the service, a large military escort of honor for Schäuble was planned in front of the church. Persons whose “merits justify military recognition” are entitled to this. The late former Chancellors Helmut Kohl and Helmut Schmidt were already honored in this way. A funeral procession will then move over a distance of a kilometer to the Waldbach cemetery, where the city's honorary citizen will be buried in the presence of family and guests of honor.

State act of mourning for Schäuble on January 22nd in Berlin

It was already known before the funeral service that former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) would not take part. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was also not there. Instead, he ordered an act of mourning in the plenary hall of the Reichstag building in Berlin on January 22nd. The leaders of the German state and hundreds of guests from home and abroad are expected there. France's President Emmanuel Macron also wants to attend the funeral ceremony. This was confirmed by the French Élysée Palace.

Schäuble died on Boxing Day at the age of 81 after a long, serious illness. During his career, the Baden native held important political positions: he was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group leader and President of the German Bundestag. Nobody has been a member of Parliament longer than him. His work has recently been recognized across party lines. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called Schäuble a “stroke of luck for German history.” (cs/dpa)