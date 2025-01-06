The six largest Spanish construction companies increased their portfolio of works to 144,735 million euros at the end of the third quarter of 2024, which represents 15.57% more than the figure they presented a year before (125,232 million). The six companies, ACS, Acciona, Ferrovial, Sacyr, OHLA and FCC, contribute to this growth, registering positive variations in all cases.

The volume of works refers to the construction activity of transportation, water, building, residential and non-residential infrastructure, or industrial projects. In most cases, service contracts and the portfolio linked to concessions for the exploitation and maintenance of assets are left out. Not in vain, the total order figure of the six groups, including all divisions, is already approaching 250,000 million euros, at historical highs.

The positive evolution of the construction portfolio is based on both international and national business, since the Next Generation funds from the European Union are providing support to civil works in Spain. Not in vain, the tender of Public Administrations (States, Autonomous Communities and local entities) exceeded 25,946 million euros between January and November 2023, 8.7% more than the 23,869 million of the same period of 2023, according to the latest data released by the employer’s association that includes the large Spanish construction companies and concessionaires, Seopan.

ACS continues to widen the gap with the rest of the Spanish construction companies and contributes more than half (11,647 million) of the total joint increase of the six brands (19,503 million). stands out as the absolute leader with a portfolio of 86,555 million euros, an amount that represents an increase of 15.55% compared to September 2023. This is a figure that flirts with the usual highs – in June it reached 86,693 million – supported by a frenetic pace of hiring.

Thus, the multinational chaired by Florentino Pérez added new projects worth 40.4 billion euros, 16% more than the 34.7 billion it signed in the first nine months of 2023. This boost comes, to a large extent, from the commitment of group for new generation infrastructures, with an upward position in data centers, an area in which during 2024 it accumulated awards for more than 10,000 million euros. It has also established itself as a reference in the construction of sports stadiums, mainly in the United States. Precisely this country and Australia emerge as its main markets.

Acciona, for its part, is positioned as the second largest group by construction portfolio, with 18,705 million after increasing this amount by 22.4%. This item includes large projects such as the Peripheral Road Ring of Lima (Peru), which the group chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales was awarded in an alliance that also includes Ferrovial and Sacyr. Contracts for the execution of water works also appear. The company increases its total infrastructure portfolio to 27,207 million (adding concessions and services), 26% more than in September 2023 and at record levels.

Also at historic highs is Ferrovial, which completes the podium with a volume of works of 15,586 million, 2.7% more than a year before. In its case, in addition to the Peruvian project, the good progress of its Polish subsidiary Budimex stands out. In the last quarter, in addition, it added works for close to 2,000 million in the British high speed.

Sacyr leads growth

The largest increase in the construction portfolio, in any case, corresponds to Sacyr. With an increase of 32.4%, the company raised the amount to 9,938 million. Of them, 67% are attributed to the company’s concession contracts, compared to 52% at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, OHLA increased its construction portfolio by 17.3%, up to 7,185 million thanks to the push from the United States, the Czech Republic and Spain and some contracts in Sweden and Brazil, where it returned last year. FCC, finally, increased its construction orders by 8.6%, up to 6,766 million, although the figure would be higher if Aqualia works are included.