The big construction companies ask for a reform of public procurement to comply with the investments planned in the next decade. They ensure that it is urgent, as they point out in a report presented on Monday by the employer of the Seopan sector, which asks for regulatory changes such as … Price review of work contracts tendered by municipalities, autonomous communities and central administrationafter shooting the prices of the materials by 27% from 2020.

According to Seopan data, from the pandemia the price of steel has fired 36%, that of electricity by 54%, that of the gas by 29.6%and that of the cement by 5.6%, increases that remain profitability to the activity of the companies of the sector, and for those who ask to restore in the tenders of the tenders the mandatory pricing procedure, which was eliminated in 2015 with the government of Mariano Rajoy in the Decindexation Law.

The association of which they are part ACS, Ferrovial, Sacyr or Ohlasays it is equally priority Expand the limit from 20 to 30% of exceptional price review that the Government approved after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine to be able to rebalance the contracts prior to 2021, “by graviously compromise the execution of important high -speed and road projects of the State.”

In addition to this reform, Seopan also wants other regulations such as collaborative models to improve the efficiency of public procurement, the guarantee of the fulfillment of deadlines and budgets, the limitation of use by the public administrations of their own media and the renewal of a “inefficient and obsolete” contractor classification system.

The president of Seopan, Julián Núñezhas denounced this Monday at a press conference that the public tender for works concessions “is in minimal” with only 11 concessions biddled in 2024 worth 312 million euros when in 2023 it amounted to 5,274 million for the exit to the contest of the road plan of Aragon.

The sector is based on its demand in the annual supervision of the hiring of 2024 of OIREScon (Ministry of Finance), where it is stated that in 2023 the concessions represented 5.1% of the total contracting and that 19.3% of the tenders were deserted.

Similarly, Seopan has denounced This Monday the avalanche of their own media by the administrationsafter doing so a few weeks ago the CNC, after shooting between 2021 and 2023 by 115% to exceed 4,000 million euros in works, and concentrate most of those orders in 10 public companies, especially in Tragsa and Tragsatec. For the construction companies, the commission to their own means for the execution of projects must be an exception to the principles of free competition and “must be applied restrictively” as indicated by the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE).

The association in its latest report published with engineering Seneridentifies public investment needs for the creation and modernization of infrastructure in Spain of 349,268 million euros broken down at 157,217 million in planned infrastructure (€ 85,083 m in transport, 37,938 million inagua and 34,196 million in the PNIEC), 113,809 million in modernization and adaptation of existing infrastructure (highlighting Transport with 55,056 million and water with 44,518 million) and 78,240 million in innovative infrastructure (in urban areas 41,000 million and in renewable energy and environment with 22,638).

CLASSIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS

The report presented today by Seopan also asks for a renewal of the contract classification because the current framework “generates legal insecurity.” Among other factors, under the current system, the organization denounces inefficiencies such as the period to prove the five -year experience for construction companies does not consider the negative effect of the reduction of investment in public works; Certificates to prove the experience, referring to the end of the execution of the entire work, prevent works exceeding 5 years, to obtain the classification; In addition to other details such as the media accreditation of each subgroup, the absence of a unique regulatory system on the conditions to obtain the classification and absence of a procedure that establishes the obligations and rights of instructor and contractor, as well as the impossibility of accrediting the international experience in execution of works by the obligation of evidence with the Spanish certificate model.

Tolls

Núñez has also considered the need to harmonize the Spanish road financing model with the European, and for this he considers a priority to implement the payment for use in the high capacity of the country. According to Seopan, implementing a traification model in large -capacity interurban itineraries, the State and Autonomous Communities, would allow investing 10,661 million euros in operational and road safety measures, sustainability and digitalization. “In addition to harmonizing with the EU the road management and financing model would allow an average fiscal surplus from 3,054 to 5,082 million euros a year due to the reduction of public spending of conservation and increased public income associated with the tarification,” they point out in their report.

Seopan asks for this when in December 2026 the 10 contracts for the concession of highways awarded in 2007 end, which according to their data, support 29% more traffic than the average free highway and use 500 workers. The Government has the possibility of expanding six more years concessions and companies in the sector ensure that they have already detected investments for these infrastructure worth 633 million euros.

The construction companies indicate that these concessions close to expiration represent 4,657 million euros resulting in toll rates (including VAT) equivalent depending on the traffic recorded during this period of 0.028 euros/km for light vehicles and 0.082 euros/km for heavy vehicles, an -78.5 and -66.6% lower than the medium targets In operation by not having to impact users the initial investment in construction.

According to Seopan, there is an investment deficit of 10,000 million euros in the conservation of Spanish roads and in infrastructure adaptation and adaptation investments of 43,000 million euros are faced during the next decade.

Rearme plan

The sector also focuses on the opportunity that can be the European rearme plan of 800,000 million euros recently announced, for which it believes that it would be essential to undertake investments in strategic infrastructure in passect corridors, cross -border connections, railway lines and Ferro Port connections. «This has not been contained or indicated in any proposal because it is even an ad, but it is something that for logical reasons must affect infrastructure. If we want a more united Europe and we want to increase defense expense, it goes to complete the priority connections, ”said Seopan President Julián Núñez on Monday.