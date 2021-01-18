Large companies Samsung’s heir again imprisoned as a result of a bribery scandal

Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of the board of Samsung Electronics and heir to the company, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a bribery case.

South Korean the court has convicted the heir to the Samsung group and the vice chairman of the board of Samsung Electronics Jay Y. Lee (also known as Lee Jae-Yong) to two and a half years in prison.

Lee, 52, was already convicted in 2017 including corruption and embezzlement in the scandal, who led the country’s president Park Geun-hyen get rid of. The case was about millions of dollars that Samsung is said to have paid to the president’s close ally in return for, among other things, a smooth change of power in the company when Lee would follow his now-deceased father.

However, the five-year sentence handed down at that time was shortened as a result of the appeal and its enforcement was suspended. Lee was released after a year. The Supreme Court remanded the case to the Seoul Supreme Court, which delivered its verdict on Monday.

Under South Korean law, only sentences of less than three years can be suspended. In the case of longer sentences, the convict must suffer punishment unless the president pardons him.

Monday the verdict can still be appealed to the Supreme Court, but since the Supreme Court has already heard the case once, it is unlikely that the verdict would change, forensic experts said, according to Reuters.

The new arrest means Lee being sidelined from the company’s decision-making, and he will not be able to oversee the transfer of power in the company after his father died in October.

According to experts, the ruling will create a leadership vacuum in the company that may make it difficult to make decisions.

“This is indeed a huge blow and a major crisis for Samsung,” the professor said Kim Dae-Jong From Sejong University, according to AFP.