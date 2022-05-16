Mexico.- Since the pandemic of Covid-19 to Mexicobig companies like Walmart, Elektra, Soriana, Televisa, Alsea, América Móvil, Posadas, Aeroméxico and Alfa they were the ones that lost the most jobs over the past few years.

According to what was reported by the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), since confinement measures were decreed in the Mexican Republic, in april 2020due to the health contingency that began in China at the end of 2019, the aforementioned companies were the ones that registered the greatest drop in payroll in the last two years, in relation to the corporations listed on the BMV.

As reported by Millenniumof the 88 companies that reported their workforce in the BMV, Walmart, Elektra, Soriana, Televisa, Alsea, América Móvil, Posadas, Aeroméxico and Alfa were the corporations with the greatest losses in their payroll, registering, in their entirety, a cut 74 thousand 217 employees in 24 months, which meant a loss of around 9% of its employees.

Likewise, of all the companies that notify the number of workers they have, 38 of them still do not register the same level that they had in the first three months of 2020, that is, before the closure of the non-essential establishments in Mexico due to the health emergency.

The most notable case is that of Elektra, owned by magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, since this company reported, at the end of the first quarter of 2022, that it had a workforce of 69,715, which means a loss of 16 thousand 303 workers less than what was reported at the end of the first three months of 2020, when the payroll was 86 thousand 18 employees.

We recommend you read:

The department store chain is followed Walmart Mexico with 228 thousand 362 employees as of March of the current year, which means 13 thousand 275 people less than those registered in March 2020. Meanwhile, América Móvil, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, had a loss of 9,357 employees at the end of the first quarter of this year.