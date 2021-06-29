Sustainability has made its way among companies. The inclusion of green criteria in the strategies and business plans of large companies has become a fundamental piece to continue doing business. They not only allow us to take care of the planet, but also give competitive advantage and generate value for shareholders. The search for profitability regardless of the environmental cost has become an old idea.

But what are the main sustainable criteria that large firms are adopting? Are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) compatible with business goals? How is the financial sector positioning itself as a key player in this process towards a green economy? What kinds of actions are energy firms taking? How to make sustainable products affordable to consumers? The answer to this and other questions will be given in Sustainable Radar, the joint initiative of Retina and Banco Santander to analyze caring for the environment and the fight against the climate crisis.

For this, three experts from different sectors have been summoned: Federico Gómez, Director of Sustainability at Grupo Santander; María Malaxechevarría, General Director of Sustainability at Endesa, and Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at IKEA in Spain. The talk will be directed by Jaime García Cantero, content director of Foro Retina, and will be broadcast via streaming on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m.

