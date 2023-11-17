Elon Musk does not bite his tongue and sometimes that costs him dearly. The billionaire owner of the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, published an anti-Semitic message this week. This, together with the fact that some companies have found that their advertising appeared next to Nazi messages due to the platform’s poor content moderation, has caused a new leak of advertisers. Among the companies that have cut their advertising on the platform are big brands such as IBM, Apple, Disney and Lionsgate, according to various American media.

The activist group Media Matters was the first to sound the alarm: “As X owner Elon Musk continues his descent into white nationalist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, his social network has been placing ads for big brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle and Xfinity (Comcast) along with content promoting Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party. The company’s announcements come after its CEO, Linda Yaccarino, stated that brands are ‘protected against the risk of being next to’ toxic posts on the platform,” she said in a statement. The group He showed screenshots that proved his claims.

IBM reacted quickly: “IBM does not tolerate hate speech or discrimination and has immediately suspended all advertising on X while it investigates this totally unacceptable situation,” it said in a statement. Other brands were evaluating the situation and in that, Musk unleashed outrage with his own tweets by responding to a message from a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to anti-Semitism. The message subscribed to the replacement conspiracy theory, according to which Jews are supporting “hordes of minorities” who are “flooding” the country to replace whites. That conspiracy theory was the same one that motivated the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. “You have spoken the honest truth,” Musk tweeted.

“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hatred in the strongest terms, which goes against our fundamental values ​​as Americans,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday in response to Musk’s tweet, in a statement reported by AP.

Musk proclaims himself an absolutist of freedom of expression, although he admits censorship by totalitarian governments. In the United States, as soon as the purchase of Twitter was closed, users tested the new limits of the social network with an increase in hate messages. The tycoon failed to fulfill his initial promise to create a content council and the guarantees he offered to advertisers remained a dead letter. He then announced a policy of giving less reach to toxic messages so that they would not appear alongside advertising, but has failed to implement it.

With the loss of its main source of income, the valuation of Twitter, later renamed X, sank. The tycoon decided to hire Linda Yaccarino, a commercial executive at NBCUniversal, as CEO of X, to try to build bridges with the brands. However, hate speech has continued to be present on Twitter and since the war between Israel and Hamas began, its scrutiny has increased.

After the latest scandal, Yaccarino has said that X’s “point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone must stop in all areas.” “I think that’s something we can and should all agree on,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“When it comes to this platform, X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination. “There is no place for it anywhere in the world,” he insisted this Friday in response to a tweet from Musk in which, this time, he rejected euphemisms that imply genocide.

Accounts that Media Matters found posting anti-Semitic material will no longer be monetizable and specific posts will be labeled as “sensitive media,” according to a statement from X. Yaccarino has worked to disclose content moderation policies so that they do not contaminate advertising, especially in relation to the war in Gaza. Even so, their efforts clash with the attitude of the owner of the social network, who says that Media Matters is “an evil organization.”

