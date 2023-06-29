Home page World

The forest fires in Canada are also leaving their mark in Europe. According to experts, the cloud of smoke could reach Germany these days.

Kassel – The smoke from the forest fires in Canada, which have been going on for weeks, has already caused considerable air pollution in North America. reports of Editorial Network Germany (RND) According to reports, an area of ​​about 6.5 million hectares, the size of the country of Lithuania, has already burned in Canada this year. There is no end in sight – and the smoke has global consequences.

Country and area: 122,000 hectares in the province of Alberta in Canada Catastrophe: Hundreds of forest fires Consequence: Already more than 25,000 people have fled

Consequence of the forest fires in Canada: cloud of smoke reaches Europe

The images of the cloud of smoke over New York went around the world a few weeks ago. Now the cloud of smoke has also arrived in Europe, bringing dust and soot particles with it. It should also reach Germany from Thursday (June 29). The German Weather Service (DWD) reported visibility of the consequences of the fires in a much weaker form. According to experts, there is no risk to health from the smoke in this country.

Forest fires in Canada: cloud of smoke over Europe causes discoloration in the sky

In many places in Europe, the forest fires in Canada and the associated cloud of smoke have created special sky scenarios. The news channel n-tv reports of intense sunsets on the Spanish west coast in deep red colors. Soot particles cause discolouration in the sky – also in Germany.

Especially in the south and east of Germany, the smoke can be seen in the sky these days, as there are few clouds in the sky, reports n-tv-Weather expert Paul Heger. Sunrises and sunsets in picturesque colors could therefore be observed.

But the reason for the picturesque play of colors in the sky is worrying. The large cloud of smoke from the wildfires from Canada moves with the jet stream across the Atlantic Ocean. Experts anticipate an increase in Particulate matter pollution in Europe.

Cloud of smoke over Europe due to forest fires in Canada: Exact consequences still unclear

However, the exact consequences of the current smoke movements over Europe are still unclear. “It is not yet possible to say what the exact effects will be,” explains meteorologist Britta Siebert-Sperl to the Editorial Network Germany (RND). The radiation of the sunlight can be changed by the cloud of smoke and the soot particles. Plus, the particles in the air can make for cloudy or orange skies and spectacular-looking sunsets – similar to the Sahara dust.

The cloud of smoke from the forest fires in Canada will not be as extreme here in Europe as it is in America. However, she still arrives in Germany, which can have consequences. (Iconic image) © Nick Rohlman/dpa

Pictures like those from the Canadian metropolis of Montreal or from New York will not be available in this country. Because the particles fly at higher altitudes over Europe, there are no health risks to worry about. (hg)