Large Catalan municipalities ask to assume the electrical distribution such as in France, Denmark or Netherlands

More than a hundred municipalities in Catalonia, including some of the largest Catalan cities, such as Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Tarragona, Girona, Terrassa, Manresa, Rubí, El Prat de Llobregat or Sant Cugat del Vallés, have claimed in the Congress of the Deputies to be able to assume the distribution of electricity, as already happens in other European countries such as France, Denmark or Netherlands.

The Association of Municipis I Entitats Per L´Energía Public , within the framework of a day on self -consumption, a proposal for the modification of the legal framework for ownership and management of this activity.

It is a study prepared last December by the consultant Samso, who runs Joan Herrera, former ICV in Congress and in the Parliament of Catalonia and former general director of the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE).

The report indicates that “in most countries in our environment, the norm is the public nature in the ownership of the network” of distribution, which is a natural monopoly, which “makes the neutral character of the head and manager of the manager of the manager of the grid”. It exposes the cases of several European countries to illustrate “the need to differentiate between ownership and network management”, something that Spain does not do.

Here the average and low voltage network is in the hands of private companies (the high voltage is from Redeia, whose largest shareholder is the State with 20%). The four large distributors have 26.3 million of the 29.5 million supply points and “90% of the remuneration are taken.”

The report recalls “different complaints” against large distributors to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) that affect “models linked to both the generation, self -consumption or other aspects.” And he states that “the private ownership of the distribution network is currently the main Achilles heel for the determined and participated energy transition that the European directives entail the Member States.”

“Both in the generation, the commercialization, as well as in the new services such as self -consumption, aggregation and flexibility, the risk of the collision of interests with whom it holds the ownership and management of the distribution network, it is a ballast for Ensure that these activities and these markets are developed in an effective framework of competition, ”he says.

The study states that in Denmark, these infrastructure are municipal and the distributors that manage them “are mostly property, or of consumers or municipalities” where they are located; In France, the medium and low voltage networks also belong to the municipalities and manage Enedis (subsidiary of the state EDF). In Netherlands by law its property is from the State, its provinces, municipalities or other public bodies; And in Ireland, this activity is in the hands of a public company (ENB).

In Germany, it is developed indistinctly public or private operators. And in Portugal, the asset belongs to the administration and is exploited by companies through concessions of up to 20 years.

The networks, says the report, “provide a lot of sensitive information, data on consumers and weak points of the system, which makes them considered critical infrastructure.”

“Very ambitious”

The document indicates that “the claim of ownership and public management” is a “very ambitious” goal, which requires “showing the problems and contradictions of the current situation” and adopting “real, useful and viable actions.”

The challenges that are “the transparency in the information, the participation in the planning of the investments, the control and the improvement of the quality of the service, the elimination of the administrative and technical barriers imposed by the distributors, the modification of the regulation and the regulations, thus building a solid and credible base for the future public ownership of this key infrastructure for the development of the country and the well -being of citizenship. ”

AMEP proposes to change the law of the electricity sector to collect that “the ownership of electricity distribution and transport networks is public”, and that municipalities can be holders of the networks that operate in their territorial scope and “concession” these services ” “Not later, December 31, 2026.”

But, as a “minimum proposal”, they state that in the new urban developments, and to avoid an “illicit enrichment” of the distributors, the new networks that are launched and serve more than 500 supply points or have more of 5 megawatts (MW) of contracted power are given to the municipalities. And that the distributors only receive those of smaller size, giving 50% of the exploitation benefit of the facilities to the municipalities.

Currently, urban developments include electrical distribution networks between the loads that the promoter and the law must withstand says that “all facilities for more than one consumer will be considered a distribution network and must be transferred to the company Distributor of the area, which will respond to the security and quality of the supply ”.

For “that the competition is guaranteed at least”, AMEP proposes to force electricity to sell their distribution assets in the regions in which they also have “commercialization or distribution” assets. It is “to guarantee competition, in liberal terms, making the non -effective separation of activities do not imply a ballast for the economy, in the exercise of certain domain positions,” says the document, which also states that energy communities can be owners of distribution networks and can acquire or rent them.

At Catalan, AMEP was established in 2021, promotes the ownership and public property of electric power networks and supports local entities to accelerate the energy transition. Integrated in the alliance for self -consumption, it already has 119 associates, 114 municipalities, three entities and the Diputación de Girona, “which make up a very transversal representation throughout the Catalan territory.”

Its associates group to territories that concentrate a population of about 3.5 million people, about 43% of Catalonia’s total. Its coordinator, Arnau Comas, who was a candidate on the lists of the CUP to the Barcelona City Council, summarized it in Congress: the municipalities are “on the front line” and “through our hands the energy transition passes, but we have no competitions” .