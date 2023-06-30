diegofi

06/30/2023 – 6:45 am

The Ministry of Finance launched “Desenrola Brasil”, a program aimed at renegotiating debts, which will begin operating in July.

Debts of families with an income of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,640) or who are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), in the amount of up to R$ 5 thousand and which have been contracted by the debtors will be covered. until the end of 2022.

Among the participations in the Desenrola Brasil debt renegotiation program, banks such as Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Bradesco and Santander reaffirmed that they will participate in the initiative. On the list of banks studying participation are Banrisul, Nubank, Caixa Econômica Federal – which stated that it “is interested in participating” and that it is evaluating the operational impacts.

The disclosure of the rules of the program was made on Wednesday (28). So far, they have confirmed that they will enter Desenrola:

Bank of Brazil,

Itau,

Bradesco

Santander

Inter;

Pan;

C6

How does Unroll work?

The government’s expectation is that 70 million people will benefit from the program, which is divided into two ranges.

Range 1 is intended for people with an income of up to two minimum wages or enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico). Debtors in this range will be able to negotiate debts of up to R$ 5 thousand, made between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2022. Debts with real guarantee, rural credit debt, real estate financing debt and operations with funding or third-party risk cannot be traded.

To settle debts, the maximum interest rate will be 1.99%, the minimum installment will be R$50, payment can be made in up to 60 installments and the grace period will be at least 30 days and at most 59 days.

In Level 2, people with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 enter. They will be able to renegotiate debts registered until December 31, 2022 and that remain active. Debts related to rural credit, guaranteed by the Union or a public entity, whose credit risk is not fully assumed by financial agents, have any type of provision for the contribution of public resources, or have any equalization of payments are not included in the program. interest rate by the Union.

Trading 2 can be done both in the official Desenrola program and in the channels of the financial institutions themselves.

