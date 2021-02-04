Banks and savings banks offices in a Madrid street. CARLOS ROSILLO

The magnitude of the economic crisis of the covid-19 has forced the banks to make provisions that were not remembered since the 2012 crisis. The six banks listed on the Ibex 35 have cleaned up and provisioned their credits in 2020 with 40,385 million, a 94% more than in 2019, which means doubling them. The key is that they are sufficient to contain delinquencies when the moratoriums on loans end. Meanwhile, the six banks as a whole present losses of 5.536 million by the red numbers of Santander: 8.771 million.

“Not all the provisions are specific to the pandemic, but it is difficult to distinguish them because they are related in one way or another to the crisis,” admitted José Antonio Álvarez, CEO of Santander, during the presentation of results.

The analysts consulted believe that the banks have made a virtue of necessity. In other words, once the ECB has reduced their dividend to a minimum and investors have turned their backs on the stock market, the most prudent (and smart) thing to do has been to shoot up provisions and protect themselves for the uncertainty of 2021, even if it is at the cost of punishing the income statement.

Delinquency covered by ERTE

The bet is that the economic situation improves in the second semester and they recover, via profits, part of the provisioned in 2020, and they will be rewarded on the floor once optimism has returned to the markets.

But the uncertainty is total and the situation can get complicated. According to Joaquín Maudos, deputy director of the Ivie and professor at the University of Valencia, the large endowments indicate the magnitude of the crisis, “which until now has not been reflected in delinquencies for two reasons: the government’s economic measures supporting companies and families (ICO, ERTE guarantees) and for a certain relaxation in banking regulation. In the absence of both, delinquencies would have already increased sharply ”.

Both Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, and especially Ana Botín, Santander’s chief executive, have asked for direct aid for SMEs and the self-employed. “Neither of these two segments can get more debt because they are small and do not have capital or payment capacity after a big stoppage in activity,” explains a bank manager who requests anonymity. “Either you give them money directly or they won’t get ahead.”

Banks want to avoid the rise in non-performing loans of merchants, hoteliers and hoteliers if the Easter season and part of the summer season are lost. That is why they invoke state aid, something that a year ago would have been seen as typical of left-wing parties.

The problem of some weak bank

They know, as Maudos points out, that “the big question is to what level will delinquency increase once the support measures come to an end and whether the provisions made so far have been sufficient. It is comforting to know that Spanish banks as a whole have sufficient capital to face an adverse scenario with the stress test carried out by the Bank of Spain ”.

But as is always the case with statistics, the problem can come from some individual cases. “The aggregate image of the sector may hide the fact that some entities, based on lower levels of solvency and profitability, are more exposed to the sectors most affected by covid-19 and end up needing help,” warns the Ivie professor.

During the two weeks of presentation of results, the bankers have insisted that, unlike in 2012, this time the financial institutions will be the solution and not the problem. In short, there will be no bank bailouts with public money. Supervisors risk their prestige. That is why, given the delay in vaccination, everyone asks for the help of the State. Ultimately, it is not only for the benefit of these companies, but also to avoid a banking crisis.

Santander leads the Ibex group of banks to losses

The largest entities – Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia, Sabadell and Bankinter – recorded joint losses of 5,553 million in 2020, which contrasts with the 13,500 million profits of 2019. In addition to the losses of Santander (8,771 million), the first of its history, the rest closed with benefits.

The most modest was Sabadell, which obtained 2 million, 99.7% less than the previous year. The entity is undergoing a profound change in management and commercial orientation, after declining to merge with BBVA. This bank earned 1,305 million, 62.9% less, due to the write-offs and deterioration of its US subsidiary. However, after selling this bank, it will obtain 8,500 million of capital, which will allow it to make purchases or other operations to increase the quote.

CaixaBank, which achieved 1,381 million, 19% less, is to merge with Bankia, which earned 230 million, 57% less. Bankinter, which is committed to continuing alone, obtained 317 million, 42% less.