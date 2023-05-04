By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – After the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) kept interest rates unchanged without promoting significant changes in its guidance, major creditors and financial institutions followed with expectations that the collegiate will probably just start a process of easing in the second half of this year, at least as of August.

The BC decided on Wednesday to keep the Selic at 13.75% per annum, without signaling a possible future cut in the basic rate, as has been demanded by the Lula government, and reiterated that it will not hesitate to resume the cycle of monetary tightening if necessary, despite considering that a scenario of new interest rate increases is now “less likely”.

At the first Copom meeting after the formalization of the fiscal framework proposal by the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, the BC communiqué stated that the presentation of the new rule reduced part of the uncertainty, but said that in a scenario with a slower process of reducing the Inflation requires attention and patience in conducting monetary policy.

Overall, the announcement did not come as a big surprise to market participants and prompted only marginal changes in bets for when an easing begins.

In addition to the estimates of large banks, projections of operators implicit in interest rate futures contracts show great expectation that the Selic rate will be cut in September, by around 1 percentage point.

The next Copom meeting will take place on June 20 and 21.

See below the evaluations and projections of financial institutions for the Selic after the monetary policy decision on the eve:

GOLDMAN SACHS

“In a unanimous and expected decision, the future orientation was slightly adjusted, becoming only marginally less ‘hawkish’”, evaluated in a report the head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, Alberto Ramos.

He added that the statement was consistent with maintaining a “vigilant and conservative” Copom, since the disinflation mission is a work in progress and not all uncertainties arising from the path of fiscal policy have been removed.

“Consequently, we expect the Copom to wait until the August meeting to start gradually cutting interest rates, but given the shaky fiscal and quasi-fiscal policy outlook and fluctuating inflation expectations, a longer wait to start cannot be ruled out. to loosen up.”

SANTANDER

“The Copom seems to maintain the flight plan of stable interest rates for a prolonged period, as a response to fiscal uncertainties and, mainly, a process of discouraging inflation expectations, which remains a major concern of the Committee”, evaluated in a report Mauricio Oreng, superintendent macroeconomic research department at Santander Brasil.

According to him, Santander sees a change in strategy on the part of the BC as “premature”, and believes that the Copom communication, for the time being, remains consistent with a scenario of a fall in the Selic only in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We project (gradual) interest rate cuts starting in November, bringing the Selic rate to 13% at the end of 2023 and 11% at the end of 2024,” he added.

BRADESCO

“In our assessment, although the weakening of expectations and the greater than usual uncertainty of the current situation limit the space for more accommodating communications, we continue to project the start of the interest rate cut cycle in September and the Selic rate ending the year at 12.25% , depending on the evolution of the data”, said Bradesco’s research and economic studies department in a report.

CREDIT SUISSE

“In general, the (Copom) communiqué reinforces that its work depends on the final design of the new fiscal framework and its reliability”, evaluated strategists for Brazil at Credit Suisse.

“We believe that if inflation expectations stabilize or even start to fall, the real continues to move around 5.00/5.10 to the dollar and the Central Bank’s inflation targets do not change, the BC could start to cut the interest rate during the second half of the year.”

BofA

The Bank of America –which has one of the mildest forecasts for the conduct of monetary policy by the BC– raised its projection for the Selic level at the end of this year after the last Copom meeting, even with the slightly more “dovish” tone of the communicated.

“Given our perception of the state of the economy, cumulative lagged effects of monetary tightening and credit market deterioration, we postpone our forecast for the beginning of a 425 basis points easing cycle to August”, evaluated the North American lender in report. “We expect an initial cut of 50 basis points and the Selic rate at 11.75% by the end of 2023, but we continue to expect the rate at 9.50% by the end of 2024.”

Until recently, the BofA projected the Selic at 11% at the end of this year.

CITI

“We see the Copom a little more confident in its strategy of staying longer on hold, supporting our projection that the beginning of the monetary easing cycle will only occur in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the Selic rate closing this year at 12.25% ”, assessed Citi in a note to clients.

XP

“In our view, as global inflation slows down and domestic demand loses strength, the Copom will start a cycle of gradual easing in the second half,” said XP’s chief economist, Caio Megale, in a report.

“We anticipate a cut of 0.25 percentage points at the August meeting, followed by successive cuts of 0.50 percentage points until the Selic reaches 11.00% in the first half of 2024.”