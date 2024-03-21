#THEBIGB begins with a large B cell, the information campaign aimed at the general public on large B cell lymphoma (Dlbcl), the most frequent of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma family, signed by Sobi, a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, with the patronage of the associations La Lampada di Aladino Ets and the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail). The appointment with the first of 4 spectacular performances in water, on the Naviglio, in the heart of Milan, is today March 21st at 5.30 pm; the next ones are scheduled for 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Each performance will last approximately 15 minutes.

Metaphorically – explains a note – a large B cell will be staged. B cells, also called B lymphocytes, are a particular type of immune system cells which, when they grow uncontrollably, cause diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the blood. The “movements” of a large B cell will be staged by a dancer dressed in white, with a choreography specifically designed for the campaign, inside a large floating bubble on the Naviglio. For the occasion, the water of the Naviglio, near the performance, will be – thanks to a play of lights – colored red so as to lead the spectator back to the metaphor of the B cell present in the blood.

“Today – declares Annalisa Adani, Vice President and General Manager Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus of Sobi – we launch our first awareness campaign on large B-cell lymphoma, with this event, #THEBIGB, which aims to draw the attention of public opinion on the Dlbcl. In addition to our commitment on a clinical level – a new therapeutic option of ours for this type of lymphoma has recently been approved – in Sobi we carry out various projects that respond to the unmet needs of people with haematological diseases, including rare ones, with the aim of promote greater inclusion and create awareness about these little-known pathologies. The patronage of La Lampada di Aladino Ets and the Italian Association against leukemia-lymphoma and myeloma (Ail) is important for us: patient associations, clinicians and institutions are fundamental partners in a path of inclusion and acceleration of access to care”.

The initiative “is an opportunity to make the public aware of this disease and its symptoms – observes Roberto Cairoli, director of the complex hematology structure of the Asst Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda in Milan – and also share a message of positive hope, because thanks to the progress being made in the clinical field today more and more people have the possibility of recovering from this disease. As a medical professional, I understand the importance of early diagnosis and treatment when it comes to Dlbcl.”

In Italy, every year, more than 4 thousand people receive a diagnosis of DLBCL; in fact, an incidence of 7 people per 100 thousand is estimated. For patients, Davide Petruzzelli, president of the La Lampada di Aladino Ets Association, underlines that “therapeutic innovation is opening up new perspectives in the treatment of Dlbcl, unimaginable until a few years ago. The tangible benefits deriving from research must now be combined with equally innovative care of patients, which takes into account all the dimensions attributable to quality of life, not just the strictly clinical ones. An event like today's – he concludes – aims to raise awareness and inform, we know well how we must start from here to create that awareness which, when you are a patient, becomes a determinant of the quality of the entire treatment path”.