This asteroid is an old acquaintance of astronomers, who have been studying its route for almost 20 years and, as such, know precisely where it will pass, a useful map for anyone who wants to pick up the telescope and try to observe it.

It is called (7482) 1994 PC1 and, as the name implies, it was cataloged by scientists in the early 1990s, although confirmation of data has allowed us to establish that there are observation records already in the 70s. is studied by scientists, which makes it possible to safely calculate the exact route it will take next week, when it will make its closest passage to Earth in the next 200 years.

The passage through Earth will take place on January 18, and will last until dawn on the 19th, the day when this little giant of the skies, with almost a thousand meters – the equivalent of two and a half times the height of the Empire State Building – will 1.9 million kilometers from Earth, just over five times the distance between Earth and the Moon. In this passage by Earth, asteroid 7482 moves at a speed of about 70 kilometers/hour. Due to its size and proximity to Earth, (7482) 1994 PC1 has been classified since its discovery as a potentially dangerous asteroid and as such it has been monitored by scientists, who have studied its path in detail in the following years. After all, an asteroid of this size only approaches Earth this way every 600,000 years. The good news for space fans with amateur observation equipment is that the passage of (7482) 1994 PC1 can be observed. It will appear in the sky as a point of light, similar to that of a star, shining at a magnitude of 10, observable with telescopes six inches or larger, according to Eddie Irizarry of the Caribbean Astronomy Society.

