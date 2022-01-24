Ten years ago, entrepreneur Sander Geelen was shocked during an ocean sailing trip. The coral reefs that had impressed him before and now wanted to show his children were gone. “It was at that moment that I really realized how immense the climate problem is,” says Geelen (54) on the phone.

He linked this to consequences for his company Geelen Counterflow, which builds machines for the food industry with 130 employees. He built an office out of wood, the roof of the factory was covered with solar panels and outside two large heat pumps took care of the factory heating. Biggest challenge: making the machines he sells, ‘dryers’ for granular products such as cornflakes or cat food, more climate-friendly. Geelen can now also make dryers that run on electricity instead of gas. “We have now sold three copies.”

Whatever Sander Geelen did: he suggested science-based targets up for his business. That means: reduction targets for greenhouse gases that are in line with what science deems necessary to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement. Last year they were ‘validated’ by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the ‘referee’ who determines whether goals are good enough, arise from collaboration between various international non-profit organizations.

Objective ‘ruler’

Geelen Counterflow is one of the 26 Dutch companies that have set such targets. Until now, these were mainly larger companies, such as Heineken, ASML, PostNL, Philips, Ahold Delhaize and KPN. Another 65 Dutch companies are working on it. Not an overwhelming crowd, but if intentions count, this number will quickly increase.

Science-based targets have become the gold standard for climate targets in business. They are regarded as the best objective method there is, in any case better than companies starting on their own. Moreover, the system not only has goals for the long term, say 2050, but also for the next 5 to 15 years.

Last October, SBTi came up with a standard that prescribes when companies are ‘net zero’ may call. For compensation by planting trees or CO 2 There is little scope within this definition to capture, regularly used to ‘buy off’ own pollution.

In the first years after the start of the SBTi in 2015, it was difficult to win companies over, but in recent years that has been going much faster. In 2018 the limit of one hundred was reached, now there are more than 1,100. Big names are also participating internationally: Walmart, Microsoft, Apple, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, H&M, Zalando, Mastercard. More than a thousand other companies have ‘committed’ and are trying to get their goals validated.

Major investors have embraced the SBTi method as the way to set sustainability goals. Last September asked 220 large investors to set science-based targets for companies in which they invest. Eumedion, representing the interests of institutional investors, made the same appeal a month later for Dutch listed companies.

Companies also put pressure on each other. Supermarket giant Walmart tries to seduce its suppliers. Philips wants to offer suppliers with science-based targets more favorable conditions in the future, says head of sustainability Robert Metzke. “That can have an oil slick effect. We have ten thousand suppliers, all over the world.”

Such large companies have a direct interest in greening their suppliers: if they emit less, they also score better as buyers on ‘indirect’ emissions – the emissions that they do not cause in their stores or factories. Think of the emissions of a piece of beef before it arrives at Walmart, or the metals that Philips needs to build an MRI scanner.

Cake and streamers

Every company, large and small, can try to achieve science-based targets. That starts with a commitment letter to SBTi, and subsequently drawing up concrete reduction targets. In any case for the ‘own’ operation (scope 1 and 2, in jargon). And if at least 40 percent of the greenhouse gases originate from ‘the chain’ (scope 3), there must also be a target for this. After that, a team from the SBTi assesses the formulated goals on its own criteria. Cost: $4,950 (4,325 euros) for large companies, $1,000 for smaller ones.

Is it hard? “You really have to dive into it, it’s technical, but the requirements are pretty clear,” is the experience of Wouter Schakel, head of sustainability at BAM. The construction company wants to reduce its own CO . by 2030 2 emissions by half. Emissions in the ‘chain’ – at BAM it are mainly in concrete and steel – must then be 20 percent lower.

What companies find complicated: accurately determining their emissions. That of your own factories or shops is still doable, but how do you know what your suppliers are emitting? Or how much your products emit after you’ve sold them? Indirect emissions are very important: they are often by far the largest.

This also applies to Philips, which was one of the first Dutch companies to draw up science-based targets. They also struggled with this at this healthcare group, says head of sustainability Robert Metzke. Philips has “built fairly large models” to calculate everything, he says. Now it is clear: 95 percent of all emissions are caused in the supply chain and the use phase. After additional “clarifying questions” from SBTi, Philips received positive news in 2018 – a reason for cake and streamers in Metzke’s department.

Another difficulty: how achievable are the goals that companies set? “Many companies also have a growth target. At the same time, they therefore have to reduce their emissions every year. That is quite tough”, says consultant Misha Elkerbout. For agency Sustainalize, he advises companies on science-based targets, among other things.

Therein lies its weakness: companies are not obliged to report on progress. Milieudefensie is therefore critical of SBTi. “Companies all want to radiate: action, action, action. Then it’s nice to join something called ‘science-based’”, says Bram van Liere on behalf of the environmental organisation. “We believe that companies should be obliged to publish what their emissions are, so that everyone can watch.”

Too noncommittal

The idea, says consultant Elkerbout, is to create a self-monitoring mechanism. Shareholders, business partners or customers can address a company with science-based targets about this. “They can say: what is your progress, why don’t you report on it? But that now seems too noncommittal.”

Wouter Schakel of BAM recognizes that: “There is no real consequence if you don’t make it.” That should be different, according to the builder.

For European companies change coming: from next year, larger companies must report on their ‘green progress’ according to new European standards and have this checked by an accountant. SBTi itself is also working on a way to track the progress of participating companies, writes it on his website.

Sander Geelen of machine builder Geelen Counterflow has another suggestion: for smaller companies like his, it could be a little stricter. For example, SBTi did not require him to set a target for indirect emissions. While that is where virtually all of his company’s emissions are – take his ‘dryers’ that still run on gas in his customers’ factories. Geelen: “We got rid of those dryers easier than I thought.”

Science-based targets Who is behind it?

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) was launched in 2015, the year that the Paris climate goals were drawn up. It stems from a collaboration between several not-for-profit organisations: the Carbon Disclosure Project, the World Resources Institute and the World nature Fund. The United Nations Global Compact, part of the United Nations, is also involved. Important financiers do come from the corporate world, such as the IKEA Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.