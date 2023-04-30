Many times when someone is unaware of the agricultural sector, they can imagine small producerssome of them still using outdated technologies. And indeed, there will be thousands of producers in Mexico and the world who are small, but who increasingly have access to better varieties, cultivation techniques and, most importantly, better marketing.

Also, as we have shared many times in this space there are also farmers who have high innovation, technology, advanced varieties, with good use of safety and social responsibility; producers who are partners or owners of large export companies that use greenhouses, drip irrigation, varieties with a long shelf life, traceability processes in the cloud, among others.

On the other hand There are also large companies, corporations, that are somehow related to agriculture and are even listed on the stock market. Let’s share some of them. Of course there are the multinationals that sell fertilizers and agrochemicals. Some known to you as SQM with a market value of 21 billion dollars; Corteva with a value of 45 billion dollars; FMC with a value of 16.2 billion dollars, among others.

There are also suppliers of equipment and machinery such as AGCO Corporation with a market value of $9 billion. Doesn’t the company ring a bell? She is the owner, among many businesses, of Maseey Ferguson and Challenger. Another important company is John Deere with a value of 109 billion dollars; We know it of course for its tractors, but it should be noted that It is also a leader in “digital agriculture” that includes satellite image, information management to generate predictionsamong others.

Of course, there are also large corporations involved in the production and marketing of fresh food. A clear example is Fresh Del Monte which is a producer and marketer of fruits and vegetables and has a market value of 1.5 billion dollars. Another example is Calavo Growers, Founded in 1924, it is an important producer and distributor of avocados, as well as tomatoes, papayas and other fresh fruits, which It has a market value of $563 million.

There are other companies listed on the stock market that may not be as well known, but contribute significantly to the sector. Novozymes is a case in point, with a market value of $11.6 billion., which among other things, is a producer of biological inputs that have had such a boom in recent years. There are small companies like Local Bounti Corporation with a value of just 53 million dollars, but which are already listed on the stock market. They, for example, produce different types of lettuce in hydroponics with vertical farming for sale in the United States. It should be noted that the private company Cargill injected Bounti with an investment of 200 million dollars.

And of course we cannot ignore companies related to what is the basis of life, of our planet and of course agriculture, which is Water. An example of them is Consolidates Water Company with a market value of 263 million dollars. It is dedicated to water treatment and desalination; the latter being a fundamental process for regions with problems of supplying water suitable for irrigation, but with access to salt water.

Thus, this is a very brief example of dozens of companies related to the agricultural sector that are listed on the stock market; innovating and offering more possibilities for producers and consumers.

