Three days and 11 million views on YouTube. Successful bet for McFly and Carlito, and especially for Emmanuel Macron. On February 19, the President of the Republic launched a “Challenge” to the famous duo of Web comedians (6.36 million subscribers, 7th largest account of French youtubers): make a clip to raise awareness of barrier gestures and health measures. If the video reached 10 million views, then David Coscas and Raphaël Carlier – their real names – would have the right, in exchange, to come and shoot their next production, an anecdotes competition with Macron, at the Élysée.

Posted on February 21, the video, incidentally quite embarrassing for anyone who loves music and humor, was widely relayed and passed the goal set Wednesday 24 in the morning. A winning operation for the executive, less expensive than a government campaign and more effective, especially among young people. Unpaid, McFly and Carlito announced that the advertising revenue generated by the video would be entirely donated to Agoraé, a network of solidarity grocery stores for students. However, according to Solidaires, this donation must go through Fage, the majority union at the university, whose views have often converged with Macronie, on the increase in tuition fees for foreign students or Parcoursup for example. The leftist union also criticizes the government for preferring charity to real state intervention. “He gives the illusion that he is acting against student precariousness while not spending a cent for it”, he retorts.

Lots of visibility and little contradiction

On the LaREM side, the use of Web stars is now a system and must intensify as the presidential election approaches. In February 2020, the beauty youtuber EnjoyPhoenix (3.67 million subscribers) unveiled a 50-minute “report” alongside the then Secretary of State for Biodiversity, Brune Poirson, where the borders with the com operation turned out to be more than unclear. But it is the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, who appears the most on these subjects. The thirty-something has been organizing regular lives on Instagram since last fall, and this Wednesday launched the show “Without filter” on the Twitch network, where he debriefs the Councils of Ministers with influencers. That is to say roughly the same exercise as the traditional press briefings in front of journalists, the audience more, the contradiction less.

Because the influencers who, in the eyes of a young public, are more prescribers than the traditional media, do not bring debate to the government, but their visibility. When he was Secretary of State for Youth, in the summer of 2019, Gabriel Attal had also forged partnerships – some paid – with several large accounts, to promote the new universal national service (SNU) . This is the case of Tibo InShape, the 4th most followed French account with 7.92 million subscribers. The videographer, specialized in bodybuilding and body worship, had gone to shoot, for a check for 20,000 euros, a video to the glory of the SNU in Guyana.

Protrusion worthy of an army recruiter

But the executive also used much younger influencers, such as Sundy Jules, 19, or Enzo, Tais-Toi !, who is a minor, to provide after-sales service for this government measure to college students and high school students. “Our company has given a lot for us, so now it’s our turn to give by embodying the values ​​of the country”, could we thus hear Enzo, Tais-Toi !, 15 years old and 1 million subscribers, in a projection worthy of an army recruiter.

McFly and Carlito are not fooled by the government’s intentions: “There are elections in a year …”, did they not fail to call back. The 2022 ballot will obviously not be played on who will align the largest battalion of YouTubers. Nevertheless, for the executive, this remains a safe and inexpensive operation. Any profit then, even if it is, apparently, for the “good cause”.