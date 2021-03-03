The defection of left-wing voters in the event of a Macron-Le Pen duel has twice made the front page of Release. It didn’t take long for Christophe Castaner to get out of his game a card played by Macronie during the last European elections. “They are smoothing out the character of Marine Le Pen, but also their ideas, but the reality is that it is a party financed from abroad, it is a party that is not republican ( …), It is the party of the foreigner ”, estimated the boss of deputies LaREM after having mentioned “The history of this sometimes racist, sometimes anti-Semitic party”. The argument of “Gone from abroad”, used by Jacques Chirac against Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, had already been used in 2019 to focus the debate on a single alternative: liberal or nationalist. This time, Christophe Castaner also claims that he would vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon if he faced Marine Le Pen. One way to appeal for reciprocity without having to sweep in front of your door. J. H.