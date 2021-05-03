Surprise in San Lorenzo. After a magnificent campaign, ensuring permanence months in advance despite having one of the lowest budgets in the category, The board of the Club Deportivo Laredo is not sure to offer the renewal of the contract to Manu Calleja, the coach who has been in charge of the team all season and they have communicated this to the coach last week. The news spread like wildfire among the squad on the trip to Zaragoza this weekend.



According to the leaders of Charles, where the opinion of Manu Valles, the sports director, counts a lot, believe that although the results have been even above expectations, it is time to take a turn of the screw in order to improve empathy with younger footballers, since that is the profile of the footballer they want to sign for next season. Those of Calleja have based their success on the intensity and the counterattack, especially in their stadium. Outside of San Lorenzo, that is indisputable, Laredo has been much less competitive.

Another of the arguments that are handled in The environment of the Rojilla board is that the relations between Calleja and a part of the workforce have been frankly improvable and that this is something that they plan to reverse with the change of coach and a significant part of the players. Manu Valles is already taking steps on both fronts. The Rojilla directive intends that the continuity, or not, of Beranga’s is resolved this week.

Laredo has played 24 games this season, with a balance of 8 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses, 21 goals for and 33 against. Of the 28 points that he has added 22 were in San Lorenzo, since away from home he only added the triumphs in Portugalete and Leioa. The regular league finished it in 7th position, ensuring on March 21 its presence in the next campaign in the newly born 2nd Division RFEF, where it will coincide with three other Cantabrian teams. One of them will be Cayón, who yesterday secured their promotion from Third, while Rayo Cantabria and Tropezón fight for the second place of direct promotion in the league. At the moment, with two games to go, the Rayista subsidiary has a five-point advantage.