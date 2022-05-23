Previous research has not yet yielded a conclusive conclusion. Until the end of March of this year, Lareb received 24,090 reports of menstrual disorders after corona vaccination, in particular late or missed periods and heavy bleeding. As of early February, Lareb received 699 reports of postmenopausal bleeding.

Lareb is therefore now going to conduct a study into the number of women who visited their GP with these complaints before and after corona vaccination last year. The European medicines agency EMA also started an analysis of all reports in Europe in February. In September last year, Lareb announced that it had received thousands of reports of menstrual disorders after receiving the corona vaccine.

According to Lareb, menstrual disorders are also very common without vaccination. “They can have many causes, such as infection, illness or stress. It is not yet clear whether menstrual disorders are a side effect of the corona vaccines, but there is a possibility. The vaccine stimulates the immune system and this may have an effect on hormone levels,” the institution said. See also Scholz and Biden emphasize transatlantic friendship

In 2021 Lareb already reported that someone in the Netherlands had died of thrombosis complaints that could be the result of the AstraZeneca vaccine:

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Lareb #investigating #effect #corona #injection #menstruation