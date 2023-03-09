waiting for what you do PachucaFor now, León is the Mexican club that took the lead in their round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions League. Tigres drew 0-0 at home against Orlando Citywhile Atlas fell 4-1 on their visit to Club Deportivo Olimpia de Honduras.

La Fiera, meanwhile, prevailed as a visitor by the slightest difference thanks to both Ivan Moreno. With this, the Esmeraldas will return home with the advantage, something that Nicolás Larcamón does not trust, because he knows that in the tournament of the concacaf there may be several surprises.

“Whoever believes that the series is resolved due to the differences that apparently exist at the hierarchical level does not know about soccer. Soccer has become very even and has been demonstrated in international competitions,” said the strategist of Lion in a press conference after the meeting on Wednesday.

The Argentine coach pointed out the case of Austin de la MLSwho surprisingly fell 3-0 on their visit to Violette Athletic Club from Haiti. “Yesterday on the first day of competition there was the same result like this and the most responsible way is to understand that it would be even, demanding and to do things well.”

“Now there are 90 minutes left at home where we want to advance in the tournament,” he emphasized. Nicolas Larcamon, who on the other hand pointed out that it is favorable to start a qualifying series with a victory, especially if the return is at home. “They are series where it is essential to take that first step in a good way, firm and knowing that there are 90 demanding minutes left, which will be demanding.”

We recommend you read

“But with the peace of mind that it is in our house, situations that we are more familiar with and we took an important step. Bearing in mind that the series is still open,” concluded the Fiera coach, who will visit Fiera next Saturday the 11th. Atlas on Matchday 11 of Closing 2023.