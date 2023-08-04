Talking about Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López, is talking about a quality footballer. It was not by chance that he came to wear the Roma shirt, he came on as a substitute for Franceso Totti and scored a goal. In 2013 he shared the podium with Frenchman Paul Pogba, in the U-20 World Cup that was held in Turkey, winning the silver ball. He earned the respect of the Brazilians playing for Inter de Porto Alegre and came to tigers generating great expectation.
However, things have not turned out as the Uruguayan would have wanted. With Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti never managed to consolidate himself in the starting eleven, with Miguel: ‘Piojo’ Herrera did and he even came out as scoring champion. But as soon as Gignac recovered from his injury, they sent him back to the bench and Diego Cocca, Marco Antonio left him there: the ‘Chima’ Ruíz and even Robert Dante Siboldi himself before the league, where he began to align him as a revulsive.
Despite having done things very well, his place in Tigres remains unknown, which is why different clubs have approached the auriazules managers and asked about the Uruguayan’s services, being the Lion by Nicolás Larcamón, until now, the most advanced option.
“In the case of Diente, I love him, for me he is a spectacular player, hopefully that can be one of the names that are defined. He is not the only one, but I do consider him the most important of those we manage.”
– Nicolas Larcamon.
These were the statements of the Argentine strategist, who openly acknowledged being interested in the Tigers attacker, but also added that it was not easy for said signing to take place. The reason? That the claims of the Monterrey do not match the budget of the emeralds. For this reason it is that the arrival of ‘Diente’ López to where life is worthless seems extremely complicated.
#Larcamón #Diente #López #León #arrive #reason
Leave a Reply