Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

Lara Trump, newly elected co-chair of the Republican Party, delivers a speech during the general session of the RNC (Republican National Committee) spring convention. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Michael Wyke

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law appears to be restructuring the Democrats in preparation for the US election campaign.

Washington DC – Up to 60 employees of the National Committee of the republican should quit and look for a new job, or reapply for their old job. This is what the US magazine reports politico citing sources at the US party for which Donald Trump wants to go into the election campaign again.

Since the beginning of March Lara Trump Co-chair of the US Republican National Committee, together with lawyer and Trump confidant Michael Whatley. They were both elected unopposed and unopposed at the spring meeting. After weeks of pressure from Trump, her predecessor Ronna McDaniel resigned at the end of February.

After Haley's withdrawal: Trump reorganizes the US Republican National Committee

Trump wasted no time in choosing Lara Trump and Michael Whatley after Nikki Haley withdrew from the presidential race USA had withdrawn, judges CNN. And even after that, things continued at a quick pace.

It is not unusual for changes to occur in a national committee after that committee's party “de facto or officially has a presidential candidate. However, the scale of these cuts goes beyond the norm,” writes CNN. It also shows that in the recent past too few resources have been made available to the party committee.

Email from Trump confidant shows the concern behind the layoffs

“During this process, certain employees will be asked to resign and reapply for a position with the team,” Sean Cairncross wrote in an email CNN is present. “Chairman Whatley is in the process of evaluating the organization and personnel to ensure that the structure is consistent with his vision for winning in November.” Cairncross, in turn, is an associate of Chris LaCivita, who runs the Trump campaign and is now a Holds office on the Republican National Committee.

The layoffs will primarily affect employees in the communications and data areas. Loud Politico The Trump team wanted to react to an excessive democracy in the National Committee, which was partly responsible for the election defeat against the incumbent US President Joe Biden takes responsibility. Employees from the Trump campaign are then the same as employees from the Republican National Committee. Overall, the Republican committee would only have a third of the budget Democrats. (cat)