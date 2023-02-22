In agreement with the MPF in 2020, an economist who was part of the transition of the Lula government confessed to underinvoiced purchase of horses

Active in the Brazilian economic debate, with criticism of high interest rates and the excesses of fiscalism, the economist and former member of the Lula government transition team André Lara Resende already had to pay R$ 6.2 million to close investigations and be released of a court case.

The amount was agreed with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in São Paulo and was part of an ANPP (criminal non-prosecution agreement) approved by Justice in 2020. The piece is confidential. As a result, Lara Resende did not have to answer in court. The offenses are not included in your criminal record.

Lara Resende was investigated for a case of embezzlement involving the purchase of horses.

According to penal codethe crime of embezzlement means “evade, in whole or in part, the payment of duty or tax due on the entry, exit or consumption of goods”.

The MPF investigated cases of underpriced importation of competition horses, which entered the country through the International Airport of Viracopos, in Campinas (SP). The declared value of the animals was lower than the true value, “in order to reduce customs duties through fraud”.

The MPF proposed to Lara Resende the conclusion of the non-criminal prosecution agreement.

The agency may close the ANPP in order not to report investigated persons to the courts, provided that:

the investigated confess the crime;

the investigated comply with the terms agreed with the prosecutors;

the crime has a minimum sentence of less than 4 years;

the crime was committed without violence or serious threat.

Lara Resende accepted.

On July 3, 2020, the economist expressed his interest in the agreement and presented his account of the facts, “in the form of a formal and detailed confession of the commission of the criminal offense, as well as a statement of the calculation of the acquisition values ​​of the horses”, as decided by federal judge Jamille Morais Silva Ferraretto, substitute for the 9th Federal Court of Campinas. She designated the date for the hearing to present the clauses of the agreement to the then-investigated. Here’s the full (709 KB).

The hearing was on August 12, 2020, by videoconference.

It was agreed that Lara Resende would pay a total of R$ 6,238,529.36. The amount refers to “actual acquisition values ​​of horses” and an amount of pecuniary penalty (fine). Read the hearing term (full – 772 KB).

The payment was made on October 8, 2020, into a legal account opened at Caixa Econômica Federal. On December 1, 2020, federal judge Valdirene Ribeiro de Souza Falcão, from the 9th Federal Court of Campinas, determined the extinction of punishability, that is, when the State can no longer punish someone for the unlawful act committed.

As required by law, the magistrate also ordered that the case not be included in the economist’s criminal record.

“Thus, in order to ensure the individual freedom of the beneficiary of the agreement, I determine the issuance of the usual communications, noting that no news or reference to these records will be included in the running sheet, certificates or certificates provided by the police authority or by court assistants, except in the case of judicial request”, he wrote. Here’s the full of the decision (263 KB).

O Power360 sought out Lara Resende to ask if he would like to comment on the case. There was no response at the time of publication of this report. The space remains open.

Lara Resende’s defense informed the Power360 that will not manifest.

Who is Lara Resende?

Lara Resende was part of the economics area of ​​the transition team that prepared the beginning of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He was president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) in 1998, during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). He will head the strategic studies commission of the development institution during Lula’s government.

On February 7, 2023, the newspaper Economic value published an article by the economist supporting Lula in his criticism of high interest rates and fiscalism. In 2022, he had published another text criticizing the pursuit of short-term fiscal balance.

On February 12, 2023, in an interview with the program “Free Channel”, from Band, Lara Resende criticized the Selic rate of 13.75%. The BC has maintained the level since September 2022. Financial market analysts speak of “fiscal risk” for indicator maintenance.