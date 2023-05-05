The community of Rezzato, in the province of Brescia, in Lombardy, clings to the family of Lara Stefanaa young woman of 29 years old that has lost his life suddenly. After an illness, she went to the hospital twice, to the emergency room. Then the sudden death. A myocarditis he gave her no escape. She leaves her dearest loved ones so young, still incredulous about what happened.

In a few days from the first illness, Lara Stefana is gone: her heart has stopped forever after a myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. It usually occurs after viral infections, but also due to autoimmune and systemic inflammatory diseases.

For a few days Lara Stefana was not feeling well. Twice the young woman, who lived in the Municipality of Rezzato, in the province of Brescia, had been hospitalized. But the doctors could do nothing to save her young life.

Precisely in Rezzato on Saturday 6 May 2023 in the morning, at 10, the community will gather around the mourning family for a last farewell, in the funeral that will take place in Shrine of Our Lady of Valverde. At the moment his body rests in the La Cattolica funeral home.

Lara Stefana leaves her mother Raffaella, her father Giovanni, her sister Elena and her grandmother Lina. As well as the many friends, colleagues and acquaintances of hers who remember her for her smile, hers will to livehis immense energy, his passions, dance and travel.

Farewell to Lara Stefana, with emotional messages on social networks from those who knew and loved her

Much condolences also online, with farewell messages from those who knew her. Everyone is incredulous in the face of a reality that is hard to accept, precisely because of the young age and the speed with which everything happened.

The Municipal Avis of Rezzatowhich includes Lara’s mother, expresses her condolences: