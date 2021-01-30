The Switzerland Lara Gut demonstrated once again, at the German Garmisch Partenkirchen station, that her specialty is super G, beating Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 68 thousandths of a second and the Canadian Marie-Michelle Gagnon by 93.

Gut, winner of the specialty balloon on two occasions (2014 and 2016) and of the great balloon in 2016, successfully managed the 39 gates of the 2,180-meter descent of the German track with hard snow.

With this victory, Gut strengthens his position at the head of the super G classification in which he already has 140 points from his compatriot Corinne Suter and ascends to the second place, after the Slovak Petra Vlhova, in the general of the World Cup.

Noel shines at home

French Clement Noel, for his part, won the Chamonix slalom ahead of the Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern (+0.16 seconds) and the Austrian Marco Schwarz (+0.19). It is the first win of the season for Noel, who rises to third place in the classification of the specialty dominated by Schwarz, who has made consistency his best virtue, after adding seven podiums in eight races.

Schwarz, who dominated the first heat on Saturday, leads Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag by 162 points and Noel by 176 points. In the general of the World Cup, Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, eighth in the French station, remains the leader, with Noel climbing to second place at 266 points.