“The development of creativity is fundamental, especially during the first six years of a child’s life. It is a capacity that will greatly determine his or her future,” he says. Lara Ferreiro (Madrid, 36 years old), psychologist and couple and family therapist. “What destroys children’s creativity the most are parents who constantly say no, that prevents them from exploring,” she stresses. With 16,000 followers on her Instagram profile and a YouTube channel followed by 12,000, Ferreiro also has a master’s degree in Couples Therapy, a master’s degree in General Health Psychology and a master’s degree in Behavioural Therapy for adults. “During school holidays, children must have schedules, even if they are more flexible. And summer is used to consolidate knowledge and learn new things, something that also requires the work of parents. Not everything should be play,” says the author of Addicted to an Asshole: Overcome Your Emotional Addiction to a Toxic Relationship (Grijalbo, 2023), who is a regular commentator on television programs.

ASK. Why is the development of creativity in children so important?

ANSWER. Because it helps them express themselves. Being creative fosters mental growth in children and allows them to approach things in different ways because there is a greater capacity for reasoning, questioning, more independence and very novel ideas are created. The more creative you are, the better you adapt to change. Creative children are happier. The creative intelligence of children who participate in activities such as dance or painting is higher than that of others and their academic performance is also higher. From a study by Yale University belonging to the book Creativity and development (ICS, INC, 2018) It is known that 98% of children aged 3-5 are highly creative. That percentage falls to 30% at 10 years old. From adolescence and into adulthood, only 12% are creative.

P. In the summer, what would be the best option: doing nothing and letting them get up whenever they want or maintaining revisions and routines as much as possible?

R. If children do not have routines, they may be more irritable, have sleep problems, or become bored. Children who go to camp also have routines, although I would recommend that parents explain to them before they go that they will be different from the ones they know. It is normal that, without reviews, children lose academic skills or knowledge acquired during the school year. So, despite how stressed parents are, they must get involved in their education and not forget to also encourage communication and creativity in them.

P. Where could parents be more lax in terms of habits?

R. Getting up and going to bed. One idea is to agree on rules for living together with your children at the beginning of summer. For children who resist them, there is a tool or “point system” in which, for each task completed, a point is added. sticker or a happy face and a reward at the end of the week if all or most of the tasks have been completed. With minors, there should be limits. For example, in the case of teenagers, you can tell them that there will be a cell phone-free time and do other things with them. At this stage, it is important that they respect the arrival time and warn them about alcohol consumption.

P. Is it relevant to carry out recreational, sporting and intellectual activities with children? For example?

R. Of course. As children, self-esteem depends on parents, and as teenagers, it depends on our social skills and how we connect with others. So, outdoor sports with people (tennis, swimming, football, basketball, etc.) to socialize. In the case of recreational activities, they can go to a camp and go on a family bike ride or for a walk in the countryside, since they go less and less. If we talk about board games, we have chess, Scramble or Monopoly that encourage reasoning, or crafts like chess. collage or origami. Participation in art programs, unstructured free play, and critical thinking skills such as crossword puzzles foster creativity.

P. How to get the child to participate?

R. With fun games and activities. Free time used wisely increases the capacity for creative thinking. Children need to be relaxed, but with scheduled activities and not with screens. We are more connected than ever and more isolated. We know from the Unicef ​​report The State of the World’s Children 2021, that 2 out of 10 Spanish adolescents had mental health problems. This is the highest figure among the 33 European countries studied.

P. What would be the ideal amount of time per day to spend in front of screens? Would you recommend educational apps?

R. In my opinion, screens should not be used until after the age of 16-18. They can have an old-fashioned phone to call, but no social media. Using screens, except for something that encourages creativity (which is not usually the case), does not help thinking. Research by Common Sense Media The report highlights that children aged 8-12 spend an average of five hours a day in front of screens; teenagers, 7.5 hours. This is seriously detrimental to health. At most, teenagers could spend one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, and only if they have deserved it and after negotiating it with them.

P. How much does it benefit children to be with their family and share moments together?

R. A lot, because it secretes oxytocin (love hormone), improves communication in the family environment, fosters emotional bonds, strengthens knowledge between us, increases security, trust or happiness in the family. It is necessary to spend quality time, such as at meals, where conversations should be positive and not through reproach, something that will increase self-esteem in children.

P. Buy them things to keep them entertained or help them create and recycle what they already have?

R. There is no need for whims. Rewards must be linked to something they have done well. It is advisable to recycle or take away something, but not to waste it foolishly.

