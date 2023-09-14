In the world of video games, some sagas have the power to leave an indelible mark on the history of digital entertainment. Among these, there is undoubtedly the Tomb Raider series, with the iconic heroine Lara Croft. The first three chapters of this saga will be remastered for the new generation, with the arrival of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on February 14, 2024, in time for Lara’s birthday. During the latest Nintendo Direct event, it was revealed that Aspyr Media is the studio tasked with the task of bringing these treasures of the past to light. The first three chapters of the series, originally created by Eidos, will receive a graphic treatment that will improve their appearance without distorting it, and the package will contain all the expansion packs and secret levels. You will be able to switch between the new graphics and the original look, without the HD filter and texture improvements. A page dedicated to remastered versions of the games has been launched on the PlayStation Store, confirming that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will also be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.