The classification of the most searched video game characters on the platform Pornhub, with Lara Croft from tomb Raider on the first step.

The adult entertainment industry encompasses a quantity immense content for all interested adults who cross over into numerous media, from the world of red light cinema to various and other sections for any type of user. It is therefore not surprising that with the exponential increase in the importance of video games, more and more content has been uploaded, also aimed at some media characters.

In any case, you will find below the ranking of Pornhub relating to the most beloved characters, with Lara Croft being followed by several other surprises.

Lara Croft (tomb Raider)

(tomb Raider) D.va (Overwatch)

(Overwatch) Super Mario (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Jill Valentine (Resident Evil)

(Resident Evil) Princess Peach (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Bowsette (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Chun Li (Street Fighter)

(Street Fighter) Pikachu (Pokémon)

(Pokémon) Claire Redfield (Resident Evil)

(Resident Evil) Gardevoir (Pokémon)

(Pokémon) Brigitte (Overwatch)

(Overwatch) Ashley Graham (Mass Effect)

(Mass Effect) Misty (Pokémon)

(Pokémon) Bowser (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)

(The Last of Us Part 2) Tiny Tina (Borderlands)

(Borderlands) Argonian (Skyrim)

(Skyrim) Jules (Fortnite)

(Fortnite) Kitana (Mortal Kombat)

(Mortal Kombat) Wraith (Apex Legends)

(Apex Legends) Ruby (Fortnite)

In this case, the very famous Canadian streaming company has published an end-of-year ranking, relating however with not only the characters of the most popular videogames world, but also presenting some view statistics carried out in general on the platform.

The link that we leave you at the source to this article exposes numerous data on the charts for the categories and on the contents chosen by users, including studies on generations who have made more use of a certain type of video and other information.

Among these we also find interesting data divided by sex and gender that show how there may be some differences between the searches carried out by men and women, with obviously many “Gray” in between in order not to exclude any orientation and gender that belong to the intimate sphere of each person. As has already happened, the data that emerged are once again confirmed as extremely varied in the representation of the various tastes of users.