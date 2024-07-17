Lara Croft is now available in Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raiderthe update for Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetric horror game that introduces the famous explorer to the ranks of the survivors.
Added as part of a DLC on sale for €4.99 On digital platforms, Lara Croft has three special perks (Finesse, Hardened, and Specialist), while purchasing the downloadable content will grant you an exclusive amulet: the ice axe.
“Memories of branches tearing at her flesh. Of water filling her lungs. Of all the times she has brushed with death, and all the times she will brush with it again. Whether she’s up against the dangers of the supernatural or the threats of nature, Lara Croft is survival in the flesh,” the DLC’s Steam page reads.
Lara’s skills
Announced last month, the arrival of Lara Croft in Dead by Daylight is probably part of a promotional operation that will soon take on much more significant contours, when the next chapter of the saga.
For now, however, let’s focus on his participation in the Behaviout Interactive title, characterized as mentioned by three special abilities: Finesse, which implies rapid movements and great agility but also the ability to automatically recharge this power when performing a successful jump.
The second ability is Tempered, a mystical power that generates a temporary aura that can amplify the character’s abilities, with a telltale scream that exposes the killer’s position and thus allows the survivors to move accordingly.
Finally, the Specialist ability allows Lara to obtain valuable rewards when opening each chest, with tokens that imply strategic advantages such as reducing the number of progress needed to repair the generator.
