Lara Croft is now available in Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raiderthe update for Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetric horror game that introduces the famous explorer to the ranks of the survivors.

Added as part of a DLC on sale for €4.99 On digital platforms, Lara Croft has three special perks (Finesse, Hardened, and Specialist), while purchasing the downloadable content will grant you an exclusive amulet: the ice axe.

“Memories of branches tearing at her flesh. Of water filling her lungs. Of all the times she has brushed with death, and all the times she will brush with it again. Whether she’s up against the dangers of the supernatural or the threats of nature, Lara Croft is survival in the flesh,” the DLC’s Steam page reads.