Much had been rumored this news for some time, the incorporation of one of the greatest heroines in the world of video games. Today, with season 6 of episode 2, Lara Croft enters Fortnite for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider. In this way, we can play and obtain through the battle pass 3 different outfits of the warrior of nature.

Was the official Fortnite account who released the trailer this morning, showing nature and survival as the theme of this new season. For this reason, the presence of the adventurer and explorer Lara Croft fits perfectly. In addition to the above, the reason also comes from the famous game Tomb Raider, which he is no more and no less than 25 years old.

Lara Croft enters Fortnite for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider

To obtain the appearance of Lara Croft in the video game, you just have to buy the battle pass, which will cost you 950 bucks. Also, you can do it by subscribing to “Epic Games Crew”, It will cost you $ 11.99 per month. This subscription, in addition to having the battle pass of all the seasons that will come in Fortnite, contains other extras in the game, such as 1,000 direct-to-pocket turkeys.

exist 3 different outfits of the great Lara Croft available in the game. The first is the classic and retro look, the second is a special look for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, and finally, the third is a modern look today. You can unlock all of these by completing the challenges in the game and increasing the level of your battle pass, as collected from DualShockers.

Season 6 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite is now available for all players and all platforms in the world, such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC.