The Nintendo Switch versions of both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and its sequel the Temple of Osiris will be released as one package on 29th June.

These editions were previously announced for Nintendo’s hybrid console back in October 2021 as part of the series’ 25th anniversary, but were quietly delayed at the end of last year.

The Lara Croft Collection — Coming to Nintendo Switch on June 29th.

The two games now come together, as The Lara Croft Collection. Anyone interested in taking to the tombs with her ladyship can pre-order the game now via the Nintendo eShop. The collection will cost £20, $25 or €25, depending on where you are.

“Whether playing alone as Lara or teaming up with friends for up to four-player local co-op, The Lara Croft Collection is packed with exhilarating run-and-gun combat against undead hordes and creatures of dark myth, as well as fiendish puzzles and intricately designed Challenge Tombs to test players’ wits and reflexes,” a press release on the announcement proclaims.



Take time to reflect with Lara.

Eurogamer enjoyed both of Lara’s spin-off adventures on their initial release.

In our Guardian of Light review, Keza MacDonald was impressed with the game back in 2001:

“Guardian of Light’s 14 levels are surprisingly vast, full of hidden areas and collectible gems, and they’re mostly real, honest-to-goodness tombs: musty, vine-covered tombs, volcanic tombs with falling rock and bubbling magma, vertiginous spider -filled mazes, all full of traps and pressure plates and tantalizingly inaccessible ledges,” she wrote.

“They’re unfailingly well-designed and easy to read; despite the fixed camera, it’s always easy to tell whether or not you can make a jump.”



Guardian of Light is “still unmistakeably Tomb Raider: still a cerebral and exciting mix of puzzles and action”.

Meanwhile, our Donlan called Temple of Osiris a “welcome throwback” on its release in 2014.

“For the five or six hours it took me to barrel through the campaign, the rest of the world blinked away as the sands swept in and the ancient machinery started to turn. As with Osiris, I’m not sure Lara’s reassemblage has gone entirely to plan, but the spirit remains intact – and the spirit is still strangely powerful,” he wrote.



Donlan noted the Temple of Osiris’ bosses often had a “neat twist” to them.

As for the wider Tomb Raider series, Amazon Games is working alongside developer Crystal Dynamics on Lara’s next adventure.

As with previous Tomb Raider games, this release will have “mind-bending puzzles to solve”, with the promise of a “wide variety of enemies to face and overcome”.

The game itself is still in the very early stages of development, but Amazon and Crystal claim it will become the “biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date”.

Meanwhile, there are two Tomb Raider TV adaptations in the works – one from Amazon, with Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached, and the upcoming animated series from Netflix, which stars Hayley Atwell (better known as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects ) as Lara Croft.